 Panvel civic body celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with much fanfare
Panvel civic body celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with much fanfare

The Ambedkar Jayanti programme included a lezim procession and Chitra Ratha, an essay and an elocution competition.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Panvel civic body celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with much fanfare | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in association with the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Committee (BAJCC) organized a grand procession in Panvel City to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. The programme included a lezim procession and Chitra Ratha, an essay and an elocution competition.

The procession began by offering flowers to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue.

Civic commissioner, MLA Prashant Thakur and others present

MLA Prashant Thakur, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioners Vitthal Dake, Sachin Pawar, Ganesh Shete, and Kailas Gawde, and Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, along with other officials and citizens, participated in the procession and offered their tributes to Babasaheb.

Huge crowd participated in celebration

During the occasion, MLA Prashant Thakur appreciated Babasaheb's work for the country and called for inspiration from his works. Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake thanked the various organizations, women's circles, police department, traffic police, and registrants who participated in the procession on behalf of the municipal corporation.

Former corporator Prakash Binedar introduced the programme, and the winners of the essay and elocution competition were facilitated during the Buddha Poornima programme. The celebration witnessed the participation of a large number of municipal officials and employees, teachers, members of various organizations, and citizens.

