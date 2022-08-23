Panvel: City police reunites mute toddler with family within hours |

The Panvel City police swung into action to reunite a two-year-old girl with her family.

Locals who spotted her near the T point near Palaspe along the Old Mumbai-Pune highway informed the police. The incident hap[pened on Saturday, around 11 am.

The police within hours were able to trace the girl's family who reside in Chhota Khanda area in Panvel.

The father informed the police while she was playing, lost her way and reached the highway. After verification, the girl was sent with the family.