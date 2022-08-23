e-Paper Get App

Panvel: City police reunites mute toddler with family within hours

Locals who spotted her near the T point near Palaspe along the Old Mumbai-Pune highway informed the police.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Panvel: City police reunites mute toddler with family within hours |

The Panvel City police swung into action to reunite a two-year-old girl with her family.

Locals who spotted her near the T point near Palaspe along the Old Mumbai-Pune highway informed the police. The incident hap[pened on Saturday, around 11 am.

The police within hours were able to trace the girl's family who reside in Chhota Khanda area in Panvel.

The father informed the police while she was playing, lost her way and reached the highway. After verification, the girl was sent with the family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: City police reunites mute toddler with family within hours

RECENT STORIES

Who is BJP MLA T Raja Singh? Arrested and suspended for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Who is BJP MLA T Raja Singh? Arrested and suspended for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Kolkata: Chinese cricketers to get help from Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata: Chinese cricketers to get help from Cricket Association of Bengal

Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters consume poison after being scolded by brother, die

Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters consume poison after being scolded by brother, die

Goa: Mapusa Urban Bank to auction 56 shops to recover money

Goa: Mapusa Urban Bank to auction 56 shops to recover money