Panvel City Police arrest four persons and take one minor in custody for robbery on highway in JNPT area

Panvel City Police arrested four persons and took custody of a minor boy for allegedly robbing watchmen, supervisors, and truck drivers along the highway in JNPT area. Two more accused wanted in the crime are in the custody of Kherwadi police for a similar crime committed in Mumbai. They used to show chopper knife and rob people along the highway.

Panvel City Police had registered a robbery case on June 11 after watchmen, supervisors and truck drivers were robbed by some people. The case was registered under section 392, 394 and 34 of IPC and 4 and 25 of Arms Act.

Working on tip-offs received from reliable sources, the Panvel City police arrested four accused from Mumbai on June 21. They have been identified as Samsuddin Sahabuddin Ansari (19), Mohammad Noheed Khan (21), Shahid Mohammad Raees Khan (19). All of them are residents of Govandi in Mumbai and were unemployed. The police recovered the chopper knife used for the crime, a motorbike, cash and mobile phones from them.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said that the two more accused who are in Mumbai police's custody will be taken to their custody soon. “They have committed similar crime in Mumbai and several cases of robberies were already registered against them,” said Landge. They were presented before court where they have been sent on police custody till June 26.