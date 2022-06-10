Panvel: BJP takes the central government’s eight years of work to the common people

BJP | Representative Image

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a Garib Kalyanparva programme to spread information about the various schemes being run by the Central Government for common citizens. As part of it, they informed citizens about tribal schemes near the HOC colony in Panvel.

The outfit is spreading the works done by the central government in the last eight years. “The initiative has been taken after the central government has completed eight years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said BJP city president Jayant Pagade.

On the occasion, deputy mayor Sitatai Patil, city general secretary and corporator Nitin Patil, corporator Hemalatha Mhatre, social media cell city convener Prasad Hanumante, transport cell city convener K. K. Mhatre, OBC Morcha City General Secretary Prasad Mhatre, Yuva Morcha City Vice President Akash Dongre, Ward 18 President Chandrakant Patil, Ward 14 President Ganesh Mhatre, Prasad Kandhare, Vijay D'Souza, Sarvesh Patil, Narendra Sonwane, Suresh Patil, Hemant Mhatre, Ujjwala Patil, Scheduled Mahesh Waghe of Jamati Morcha was also present.

