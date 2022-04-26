Panvel: BJP stages protest over forced power bill recovery and load shedding in Maharashtra

The Panvel unit of BJP staged a 'Kandil Andolan' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Panvel on Monday evening to protest against the Mahavikas Aghadi government for forced power bill recovery. The protest was led by Uttar Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur.

The BJP workers demanded an end to load shedding and forced recovery of electricity. They also protested against MSEDCL’s unplanned load shedding. MLA Thakur and PMC’s leader of House Paresh Thakur and other members of the party were present during the protest.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving ahead in various fields. But the Mahavikas Aghadi is failing at every level as it is determined to do the opposite of what the BJP will do,” alleged Thakur.

“If other states can take measures to handle the shortage of coal, what is the problem with Maharashtra. According to various reports, the centre is supplying most of the coal’s need to Maharashtra, but the MVA government is just creating artificial scarcity,” alleged Thakur.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:13 PM IST