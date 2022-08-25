Panvel: BJP Cultural cell to hold 'Public Ganeshotsav Competition 2022', winners to get cash reward

PTI

The Panvel unit of the Cultural Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a 'Public Ganeshotsav Competition 2022' under the leadership of BJP Raigad District President MLA Prashant Thakur and Paresh Thakur, former Leader of House at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The competition is only for public Ganeshotsav Mandals in the PMC area. The winners will get a cash reward and medal. Ganpati mandal will get Rs 15,000 cash and a medal for securing first place, followed by Rs 10,000 and a medal for second and Rs 5000 and a medal for third place.

Ganpati mandals can register through offline mode and a panel of organizers will visit the Ganpati mandals to assess. The last date of registration for participation in the competition is September 1, 2022. The organizers have appealed to contact at 9029580343, 8097248877 and for registration 9619441367.