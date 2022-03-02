Panvel: Ahead of the civic election, Congress to hold a competition to search Smart Society

Ahead of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the local unit of Congress is trying to reach common people through the housing societies. The outfit is holding a competition to find the smart housing societies in the PMC area. The housing societies will be judged on different parameters including waste- segregation, insurance of society building, special initiatives during Covid.

R C Gharat, the Panvel district president of Congress said that the party will also give cash awards to the winning societies. However, he refuted the purpose of the competition is reaching potential voters. “The event is to create awareness among residents to enhance the living standard,” said Gharat. The election of PMC is likely to be held by the beginning of the next year.

As the trend of housing societies is increasing in newly developed nodes and there are a number of issues in each society. The purpose of the competition is to create awareness among residents to the mechanism to keep their society hygienic and safe.

The parameters on which the society will be judged are relationships during the annual general meeting among bearers and members, building insurance, conveyance deed, participation of the society in social activities, measures taken to balance the environment, segregation of dry waste and wet waste, participation in national festivals and special initiatives taken during Covid (if any).

Till March 30, party workers will visit housing societies to take details. For the participating societies, groups will be divided according to the number of members. There are three groups for up to 50 members, 51 to 151, and above 151 members’ society. Apart from cash rewards, the party will also certificate and trophies to the Smart society in each group.

The details collected in the questionnaire form will be scrutinized. Based on the major and minor issues along with these major criteria, the results will be announced on May 1, 2022.

