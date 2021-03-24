Panvel: 61-year-old dies in an accident, truck driver held

A 61-year-old man from Kamothe died after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Panvel early this week. The deceased was returning in his two-wheeler from work when he met with the accident. The truck driver fled from the spot.
The deceased identified as Pawan Kumar Kishanlal, who was working with a private firm at Khopoli. He used to travel in his two-wheeler every day. However, on Monday around 6 pm when he was returning home, a truck hit him from the rear.
“Kishanlal suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body in the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few fellow motorists, but he succumbed to his injuries there after a few hours,” said a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station.
The truck driver ran away from the spot just after the accident. The police booked him under sections 304, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.
“We are now searching for the accused driver and hope to arrest him soon,” another police officer said.
