Panvel: 61-year-old dies in an accident, truck driver held

A 61-year-old man from Kamothe died after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Panvel early this week. The deceased was returning in his two-wheeler from work when he met with the accident. The truck driver fled from the spot.

The deceased identified as Pawan Kumar Kishanlal, who was working with a private firm at Khopoli. He used to travel in his two-wheeler every day. However, on Monday around 6 pm when he was returning home, a truck hit him from the rear.