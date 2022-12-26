Panvel: 4-year-old dies after falling in pit dug for platform widening, Rly advisory panel member demands stringent action against contractor | Representative image

After four children died at the site of platform construction at Panvel, a member of Central Railway's advisory committee, Abhijit Patil and the working president of Panvel Pravasi Sangh have demanded that the railway administration and contractor appointed should look into the accidents.

They also said that those responsible for the accidents should be booked for criminal negligence and culpable homicide.

Pit dug for widening railway platform claims life of 4-year-old

In last four years, four children have died in the pit dug for widening of the platform at Panchsheel Nagar in New Panvel. Water has accumulated in the pit since 2018.

The latest incident happened three days ago when a Mahi Waghmare, a 4-year-old living in the area, died after falling in the pit while playing.

Letter to Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

In this regard, Patil wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM & Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Central Railway Raosaheb Danve, Railway Police Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and other relevant departments and demanded an action.

In his letter, Patil claimed that once again a 'innocent life' was lost because of a pit dug for railway work. The incident happened due to the negligence of the contractor and the officials appointed by the railway administration for supervision, he alleged.