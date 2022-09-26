Panvel: 32-year-old man held for stealing car stereo |

The Panvel City police arrested a 32-year-old man from Mumbra for allegedly stealing car stereos. The police also recovered a stolen car stereo in Panvel.

The arrested accused was identified as Juber Rais Ahmed, a resident of Mumbra. The Panvel city police received a complaint regarding the rising cases of car stereo theft.

According to police, the accused Ahmed admitted to have stolen Jayesh Mahtre’s car in Tilak Road in Panvel.

“He used to break the glass of the car's window and steal the stereo in the Panvel area,” said a police official from Panvel City police.