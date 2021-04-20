Panvel: 2 dead, PMC corporator escapes unhurt in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two persons died and two others were injured after a truck hit two stationary cars along the Pune-Mumbai expressway near Panvel on Monday midnight. A sitting corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Tejas Kandpile escaped unhurt in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Sushant Mohite, 26, and Prathmesh Bahira, 24, both are residents of Panvel. The other two injured in the accident are Harshad Khudkar and Akhtar, the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

According to police, both the deceased and Kandpile were travelling in a Mercedes car when it hit the divider near Kon village in Panvel along the Pune-Mumbai expressway. They came out from the car and were checking the damage when the Swift car came from behind and hit the stationery Mercedes car.

When they tried to remove the car from the road to avert the further accident, a truck came from Pune and hit the Swift car and then the Mercedes. “In the accident, four persons received severe injuries and they were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe and Ashtvinayak Hospital in Panvel. However, Mohite and Bahira died during the treatment,” said Ravindra Dandekar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Taluka police arrested the truck driver identified as Arshad Khan, 22 and he has booked under section sections 279, 304 A, 337, and 338 of IPC and 134 (A), 134 (B), and 184 of Motor Vehicle Acts.