Pankaja Munde dismisses rumours of quitting BJP

Two days after Eknath Khadse joined NCP, BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde on Sunday on the occasion of the virtual Dusserha rally in Beed set at rest speculation over leaving the party and migrating to another. She clarified that she will not change the party but will work in a new capacity as the BJP national secretary. Her clarification comes days after Shiv Sena’s offer to join the party.

Munde said she will one day organise a rally at Shivaji Park to show her strength.

“Despite the online rally people have come to Bhagwangada from all over the state. People came today when I had no position. After I lost the assembly election, some people thought that Pankaja Munde was finished politically. But they should see today’s gathering,” said Munde.

Don't lose patience, no one can be bigger than the party. The idea of the party is big, but Gopinath Mundesaheb has become bigger than the party, his name is used not only by the party but also by the people in the opposition,” said Munde.

Former minister, who had time and again criticised the party leaders without naming them for hatching a conspiracy and running a misinformation campaign, said she will shower praise on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its good work but also warned that she will launch agitation if the government fails to address key issues. Munde said the Rs 10,000 crore relief package announced last week for flood hit districts was not enough to wipe away the tears of the farmers. The farmers are in dire straits. The government should further increase the aid or the opposition will hit the streets,” she added.

Munde called upon the state government to meet the demands of sugarcane cutting workers. She warned that if the decision is not taken at the scheduled meeting on October 27 the sugarcane cutting workers will be withdrawn from the farm. She announced she will soon tour all over the state and hold a rally at Shivaji Park as Gopinath Munde dreamed of.