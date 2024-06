BJP candidate from Beed, Pankaja Munde was seen crying as she visited the houses of one of her four supporters who died by suicide after she lost the elections from the constituency.

Munde visited the house of one of the supporters who died to console the grieving family. However, looking at the kids crying, she broke down and weeped inconsolably.

The emotional moment was caught on the camera. The supporters and other people along with the leader also broke down, showed the video.