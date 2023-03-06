Panic button installation: Mumbai cabbies write to state govt, raise voice against idea over price issue | Picture for representation

The Mumbai Taximen's Union has written to the Transport department Principal Secretary Parag Jain voicing their concern over instructions by the govt to install a panic button in the taxis of Mumbai city for the safety of woman passengers.

Pointing out that there have been no case of molestation or harassment in the past 60 years in the city's taxis, the association has said that the cost that will have to be incurred (Rs 10,000- 12,000) by the cabbies is an unfair and an unnecessary ask.

Use Nirbhaya Fund: Union

Suggesting that the Nirbhaya fund be utilised to carry out the task, city's taxi drivers have slammed the poor policies by the state government towards them.

AL Quadros, General Secretary of the Union has asked the government to drops the idea of installing the panic button in taxis.