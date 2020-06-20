Coronavirus in Mumbai: Panic after 20 COVID-19 cases detected in SoBo highrise

Panic griped the residents of a plush SoBo high rise after multiple Covid-19 cases detected within a span of one week. Total 20 people were found infected with Novel Coronavirus in Tahnee Heights Cooperative Housing Society at Napean Sea Road this week.

Of these 20 people, 18 are servants and drivers employed by the residents of the high rise and two are residents.

"The two residents who were tested positive, however, are asymptomatic and hence we have let them in-home quarantine. However, the remaining 18 people have been shifted to our Covid Care Centre in Grant Medical Gymkhana," said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward told the Free Press Journal.

According to sources, a driver employed with one of the families, residents of Tahnee heights was tested positive, later the infection spread to his contacts, also drivers and other staff in the high rise.

BMC D ward team has sealed the car parking and the common toilet used by all employees of the highrise which is possibly one of the sources of infection

"We have so far sealed areas which could have been the regular touch points of those tested positive. All 20 cases have been detected in the span of seven days. On Friday we detected 10 of the total 20 cases," said Gaikwad.

After the first case was detected, his closed contacts were traced and the majority of them tested positive too BMC said. He added, "We have managed to trace the close contacts, spraying of disinfectants and sanitizing the premises has been done. Affected areas have been sealed."