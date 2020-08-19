Pandit Jasraj likely to be given State funeral

The Maharashtra Government is expected to accord a state funeral to the legendary classical music maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj who died on Monday in the US. The government will issue a notification on Wednesday.

The state government has deployed senior officers from the Protocol Department to help the family members to complete necessary formalities at the airport with the coordination of personnel from immigration, police, airport. This will help the family members to take Pandit Jasraj's body to his residence in a hassle-free manner. Family sources have told the Protocol Department that the body of the renowned classical singer will arrive at 12.25 pm on Wednesday at the Mumbai international airport and it will be taken to the residence for darshan.

Government Officer told Free Press Journal, '' The funeral may not happen on Wednesday as the family members have hinted that it may take place after 4 pm on Thursday. After government issues notification for a state funeral, the officers from the protocol department and police team will visit Pandit Jasraj's residence two hours before the funeral. The police will pay tribute after his body will be wrapped in the tri-colour.''

On August 11, Wing Commander Deepak Sathe (retd), pilot-in-command of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, was cremated with state honours. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a tweet had announced the decision to accord a state funeral to the pilot saying that his life would inspire young pilots.