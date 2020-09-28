COVID-19 in Mumbai: Pandemic hits this year's toll collection

The outbreak of COVID-19 that induced the nationwide lockdown has also largely affected the collection of revenue at Mumbai's five entry through toll. As per the monthly report of the collection at five toll nakas -Dahisar, Airoli, Mulund, LBS and Vashi- the revenue generated and the number of vehicles drastically reduced in the months of March, April and May as compared to the previous year. With the state unlocking in June, the number of vehicles at the toll have steadily increased as has the revenue generated. However, the numbers are far less than what was recorded last year.

Increase in toll rates starting from October 1

Commuters will have to shell out more on toll rates starting from October 1 at the five entry and exit points of Mumbai. Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is allowed to revise the toll rates every three years, as per the government notification issued on September 27, 2002. Since the last hike on the toll rates was made in October 2017, the toll rates are once again expected to increase in 2020. The toll will remain till 2026.

As per the revised toll rates, car and light motor vehicles will have to be reduced to Rs 40 from Rs 35. Similarly, mini buses will have to pay Rs 65 instead of the existing Rs 45 and trucks and buses will have to pay Rs 130 instead of the current rate of Rs 105.

MSRDC, which takes care of all these five toll nakas, has already sold the toll rights to MEP Infrastructure Private Limited in 2010 for 16 years at an upfront payment of Rs 2,100 crore.

Percentage of decline in toll collection compared to last year:

Sion Panvel Highway (2020):

•June: Rs 2.91 crore (75.52%)

•May: Rs 1.84 crore (86%)

•April: Rs 44.84 lakh (96.49%)

•March: Rs 6.16 crore (51.11%)

Eastern Highway Corridor (2020):

•June: Rs 2.21 crore (77.58%)

•May: Rs 1.31 crore (87.41%)

•April: Rs 25.59 lakh (97.55%)

•March: Rs 4.63 crore (55.52%)

Western Highway Corridor (2020):

•June: Rs 2.22 crore (75.41%)

•May: Rs 1.23 crore (87.29%)

•April: Rs 23.52 lakh (97.67%)

•March: Rs 4.68 crore (51.95%)

Airoli Bridge Highway (2020):

•June: Rs 1.61 crore (76.76%)

•May: Rs 82.68 lakh (88.54%)

•April: Rs 16.96 lakh (97.80%)

•March: Rs 3.85 crore (46.67%)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (2020):

•June: Rs 57 lakh ( 59%)

•May: Rs 37.23 lakh (72.99%)

•April: Rs 8.53 lakh (41.17%)

•March: Rs 75.83 lakh (41.86%)