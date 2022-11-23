Palghar’s NH-160A a dangerous route as several cautionary, informative signboards missing

NH 160A | FPJ

The Palghar Jawhar Trimbakeshwar Ghoti Sinnar Highway – designated as NH 160A – has some acute issues including sharp turns and unmarked accident-prone spots despite being declared as a national highway some five years ago.

This national highway is more like a village road. It is 7m wide and the 1.5m road shoulder on the sides doesn't exist at many locations. The route between VikramgadJawhar, Jawhar Mokhada, and Mokhada-Trimbakeshwar has several dangerous turns and accident-prone spots.

Cautionary as well as informative sign boards indicating dangerous turns, accident spots and steep roads etc are non-existent in most sections. Also, there are inadequate crash guards, rumblers, reflectors, etc installed along the route. This has caused many accidents in recent times.

The route from Vikramgad to Jawhar has many pits and potholes. The road has shrunk in some areas and large stones are placed as safety indications in this section as a means to prevent accidents.

The highway authorities have left this repairing work to the road contractor who has constructed this road as it still falls under the defect liability period of construction.

However, the condition of NH 160A remains dangerous for travel even seven weeks after the monsoons subsided. The road contractor, meanwhile, has complained that upkeep of the road is a difficult task as even the safety signboards installed along the highway get stolen, allegedly by persons staying in the vicinity.

Speaking with FPJ, divisional engineer GS Katke said repair work and erection of sign boards will be done on a priority basis. “A notice has already been served to the contractor and a fresh notice will be served in this context again,” said the official.