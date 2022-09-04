e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Worker dies, 4 others hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical unit

Palghar: Worker dies, 4 others hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical unit

Following the gas leakage, the workers present in the unit complained of giddiness and other complications

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Palghar: A worker died and four others were hospitalised after a toxic gas leaked in a chemical unit in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 7 am in one of the plants of the company which manufactures drugs and pharmaceuticals, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Following the gas leakage, the workers present in the unit complained of giddiness and other complications, he said.

One of the them, identified as Bhagwat Choupal (22), died, the official said.

Four others were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

Officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health rushed to the plant along with a factory inspector to conduct a probe into the incident, Kadam said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Murder accused on run for 10 years nabbed in Palghar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Heavy rains lash city; Western Railway to undertake jumbo block today

Mumbai updates: Heavy rains lash city; Western Railway to undertake jumbo block today

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here are steps to raise objections at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here are steps to raise objections at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Thane: Man gets 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abusing, manhandling policemen

Thane: Man gets 3 years rigorous imprisonment for abusing, manhandling policemen

Palghar: Worker dies, 4 others hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical unit

Palghar: Worker dies, 4 others hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical unit

Mumbai: Central Railway collects Rs 175.98 crore; highest-ever April-August scrap revenue

Mumbai: Central Railway collects Rs 175.98 crore; highest-ever April-August scrap revenue