Palghar: Vayeda Brothers Present New Book 'Seed' - A Fusion Of Philosophy & Biology In Warli Art

Dahanu: The artistic talents of Mayur and Tushar Vayeda, known as the Vayeda Brothers of Ganjad, are set to captivate the world once again with their latest creation, 'Seed.' This remarkable book combines the rich tradition of Warli art with profound philosophical and biological insights. Having recently unveiled a limited edition in Germany, the Vayeda Brothers are eagerly preparing for the Indian launch later this year.

For over 15 years, the Vayeda Brothers have been immersed in the enchanting world of Warli art, a tribal art form characterized by its distinct style of intricate patterns and depictions of daily life. Their dedication to adapting and expanding the boundaries of Warli art has earned them acclaim both in India and abroad.

Vayeda Brothers' artistic journey

The Vayeda Brothers' artistic journey began under the guidance of their grandfather, a skilled Warli painting artist, whose home served as a nurturing ground for budding artists. Tushar Vayeda, aged 36, pursued formal education in Animation and multimedia, while Mayur Vayeda, aged 30, completed his Master's in Marketing Management. In 2007-08, they embraced Warli art as a profession, determined to preserve its authenticity while infusing it with fresh creativity.

This isn't their first venture into the world of publishing. The Vayeda Brothers have previously released 'Tail Tale' in 2019 and 'Deep' in 2020, both published by Tara Books. Their vision is to breathe new life into Warli art while staying true to its roots.

Their artistic endeavors have transcended borders, with the Vayeda Brothers showcasing their Warli art in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Belgium, and Germany through a variety of art projects, demonstrations, exhibitions, and cross-cultural events.

Ojas Art Award in 2019

In recognition of their contributions to the art world, the Vayeda Brothers received the prestigious Ojas Art Award in 2019. However, their commitment to their craft extends beyond personal recognition. They have established workshops and art projects to train aspiring artists, particularly tribal women from the district. Their studio in Ganjad not only serves as a hub for artistic expression but also empowers local women to preserve the original Warli art culture and earn a livelihood.

'Seed' promises to be a testament to the Vayeda Brothers' artistic evolution, fusing philosophy and biology within the canvas of Warli art. As the anticipation builds, art enthusiasts and readers alike can look forward to the Indian release of 'Seed' by the end of this year, a remarkable addition to the legacy of these talented brothers from Ganjad.