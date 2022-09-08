Palghar: Two held for manhandling cops on duty / Representative Image | Pixabay

Police in Palghar district arrested two brothers early on Wednesday for allegedly manhandling a woman police sub-inspector and assaulting her male colleague, an official said. The accused were identified as Vikas Ashok Ballal (27) and his brother Sandeep (22), the official added.

Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said the incident occurred at Boisar in the district around 11.45 pm on Tuesday during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

"An elderly couple and some others were arguing over the sale of a food item when the woman police subinspector (PSI) intervened to resolve the dispute by taking help of some Home Guard personnel," he said.

However, the accused abused and manhandled her. PSI Sharad Suralkar, who went to help her, was also subjected to abuse. He was shoved by the accused, who also kicked him, Navadkar said.

An offence was registered against four persons the arrested duo, their mother and sister. The two women have not been arrested by the police so far and further probe is on.