Palghar: Two dead, five injured as construction lift crashes

Two labourers died on the spot and five others were injured when a lift at the construction site of a factory collapsed in Palghar. The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Wada, said chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Santosh Kadam. The incident took place around 1.20 pm when slab-casting work was underway at the building of a healthcare firm in Wada tehsil, he said.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:17 AM IST