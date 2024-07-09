Palghar Tragedy: Toddler Riding With Grandfather Dies After Falling From Bike On Cratered Boisar-Navapur Road

Representational Image |

Palghar: An 18-month-old boy tragically lost his life after falling off a bike on the cratered Boisar-Navapur Road in Palghar on Monday morning. The accident occurred when the bike, ridden by the toddler's grandfather, hit a pothole filled with rainwater. The toddler, Maher Mohsin, was seated in front of his grandfather, Ahmed, on the bike.

As the vehicle encountered the water-filled pothole, Ahmed applied the brakes, causing Maher to fall off the bike. The boy suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to a Times of India report.

Enraged Locals Block Boisar-Navapur Road

Following the accident, local residents, enraged by the poor condition of the road, reportedly blocked the Boisar-Navapur Road in protest. They demanded action against the contractors responsible for the road's maintenance. Palghar had experienced heavy rainfall early Monday and although the intensity of the rain had decreased by daytime, the cratered roads remained filled with water, posing a major risk to commuters.

Local residents expressed their frustration, highlighting that the Boisar-Navapur Road leading to Tarapur MIDC has been plagued by potholes since the onset of the monsoon season. They demanded immediate road repairs to prevent further tragedies. This incident sheds light on the broader issue of poorly maintained roads in the region.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway, which is currently undergoing concretisation, has also been riddled with potholes. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been undertaking filling works to address these hazardous conditions. However, the problem persists, causing inconvenience and danger to commuters.

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

This tragic accident is not an isolated incident. According to the report, last year in August, two women lost their lives in separate cases in Naigaon after falling off bikes that hit water-filled potholes on the highway. These recurring accidents highlight the urgent need for better road maintenance and infrastructure improvements to ensure the safety of commuters.

In response to Monday's incident, the Boisar police have registered a case of accidental death. However, the locals' demands for accountability and immediate action against the contractors responsible for the road's poor condition remain pressing.