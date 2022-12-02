Palghar: Traffic division collects fine of Rs 4.5 lakhs in one month

e-Paper Get App
With the help of RTO officials, the traffic police fined the overseats (extra passenger) movement in public transport autos and taxis. The police also checked the license and insurance papers of these vehicles.

Representative Image | File Photo
Palghar: A newly formed traffic division of the district police has collected fines and penalties of Rs 4.5 lakhs in a month during a drive recently undertaken in the main cities in the Palghar district to implement traffic rules and extra passenger movement in public transport.

The Palghar Police Department received adequate police personnel and the traffic division following the completion of the first phases of the Grampanchayat elections in the third week of October.After which, a separate department was started in Palghar, Boisar, Manor, Wada, and Dahanu towns. The priority of the traffic division was to curtail traffic jams.

In the district headquarters, Palghar, traffic was regulated at junctions and in heavily trafficked sections of the city. Inadequately parked two-wheelers and private vehicles were fined, and the public was made aware of traffic rules. 

