Palghar: Three Drown During Ganpati Visarjan in Wada

Palghar: Three people reportedly drowned during Ganpati visarjan in Wada, Palghar district today (Wednesday), in two separate incidents.

Jagat Narayan Mourya (38 years old) and Suraj Nandalal Prajapati (25 years old) drowned in a lake in Konsai village in Wada taluka during the evening Ganesh visarjan. Both of them were workers at the Prem Ratan industry in Wada and hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The police, with the assistance of local villagers, have recovered their bodies.

Prakash Narayan Thakrey (35 years old) drowned in a lake in Gorhe, also in Wada taluka. Efforts are underway to recover his body. Prakash Thakrey is a resident of Gorhe.

The cause of these drownings is not known yet. PI Suresh Kadam has appealed to the public to exercise caution during the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

