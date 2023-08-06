Palghar: Tarapur MIDC Grapples with Soaring Industrial Smog, MPCB Struggles to Tackle Pollution Crisis | FPJ

Palghar: The industrial smog in Tarapur MIDC is reaching alarming levels, adversely affecting workers and residents in neighbouring villages. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officer has been unable to effectively address this concerning air pollution issue.

Air pollution, particularly from iron and steel plants, poses a significant problem in Tarapur MIDC. The smog is laden with ferrous oxides and sulphur dioxide. Many industries strategically plan their production to avoid surveillance, releasing pollutants during the night and early morning hours.

Health issues faced by residents

The adverse effects of air pollution are evident in the health issues faced by residents in Boisar and nearby villages of Tarapur MIDC, particularly pulmonary-related problems. Despite being raised at various forums, the MPCB has been unsuccessful in curbing air pollution in the industrial zone.

An illustrative photo highlights the severity of the issue, with a truck barely visible at a distance of less than 30 meters due to air pollution during the early hours.

Another image captures the release of black smog from an industry's chimney, further emphasizing the urgent need to address the air pollution crisis.

