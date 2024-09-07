Palghar: Security Guard Booked for Beating Dog To Death In Nalla Sopara

Representative Image | File

Palghar, Sep 7: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against a security guard of a housing society for allegedly beating a stray dog to death, an official said on Saturday.

The alleged crime was committed on August 26 but came to light after an animal lover alerted the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The Nalla Sopara police have booked the accused Pankaj Singh under section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 325 concerning maiming or killing of animals. The punishment for such an offence can be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both, said PETA.