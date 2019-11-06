Palghar schools, colleges closed for cyclone Maharashtra

Mumbai: The District Collector of Palghar has declared a holiday from November 6-8 for all schools and colleges in lieu of the warning of heavy rains due to cyclone Maha.
Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three to four days. Kailash Shinde, District Collector said they have also appealed to the citizens not to leave their houses until there is any emergency and they have made a temporary shelter inside the schools and colleges.
“The decision of closing all education institutions has been taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan (Palghar and Thane districts),” he said.
IMD official said parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada regions are likely to receive rains along with Goa over the next two days due to severe cyclonic storm ‘Maha’.
“Isolated places in central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning for the next two days,” said official.
Dr Shinde said they have also asked all the fishermen not to venture in the sea for the next three to four days and those who have gone have been instructed to return.
“There are total of 2774 fishing boats in Palghar, of which 288 boats have ventured into the Arabian Sea. 150 fisher boats have returned to the beach, but 138 fishing boats are still 10 miles in the sea. Efforts are being taken to inform them of the prediction and they have been asked return to shore immediately,” he added.
