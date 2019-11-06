Palghar schools, colleges closed for cyclone Maharashtra

Mumbai: The District Collector of Palghar has declared a holiday from November 6-8 for all schools and colleges in lieu of the warning of heavy rains due to cyclone Maha.

Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three to four days. Kailash Shinde, District Collector said they have also appealed to the citizens not to leave their houses until there is any emergency and they have made a temporary shelter inside the schools and colleges.

“The decision of closing all education institutions has been taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan (Palghar and Thane districts),” he said.