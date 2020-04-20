Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Siddharth Vardharajan calls victims as people from 'nomadic tribe'; gets trolled

The article which Varadarajan shared said that three persons travelling were attacked by a group of men in Palghar and killed. Of the three deceased persons, two persons—70- year old Kalpvrush Giri and 35- year old Sushil Giri—belonged to a Gosavi Nomadic Tribe and were affiliated to one ‘Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara’ in Varanasi, reported The Wire.

The incident took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar.

The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

(Inputs from Agencies)