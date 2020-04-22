Palghar Sadhu lynching: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claims incident was 'pre-meditated murder'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday opined that the recent mob lynching of three men in Maharashtra's Palghar was a case of "pre-meditated murder".

He also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to agree to a CBI probe into the issue.

"Based on my discussions with Senior Police officials, I as a person who knows the history of Palghar, being quite close by to my LS constituency: Mumbai NE, I am convinced that the killing of two Sadhus and their driver was pre- meditated murder," Swamy wrote on Twitter.