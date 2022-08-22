e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Rickshaw driver stabbed for demanding Rs 10 fare

The police arrested the attacker, identified as Salim, on the same day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
Representative Image |

Palghar: An auto-rickhshaw driver was stabbed on Friday afternoon after he demanded Rs 10 as fare to take a passenger from Chandansar (Virar east) to Katkari Pada.

Following the incident, Shahzad Karsar was rushed for treatment but was denied admission by three hospitals owing to the seriousness of his injuries. He was later admitted to the in ICU at Riddhivinayak Hospital.

The police arrested the attacker, identified as Salim, on the same day.

Meanwhile, the family, shaken by the incident, is planning to shift back to its home town in Uttar Pradesh.

