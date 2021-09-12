e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

Palghar: Power theft of Rs 6.17 crore at glass factory; case against 4

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Police have registered a case against two partners of a glass factory in Palghar district and two other persons for alleged power theft to the tune of Rs 6.17 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Based on an analysis of power usage by the Vasai-based company, a flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had raided the premises.

Following the raid, it was found that between July 2017 and August 25, 2021, the glass factory allegedly used excess power to the tune of 33,06,495 units, valued at Rs 6,17,71,330, the MSEDCL said in a release.

Hence, the MSEDCL approached the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police which registered a case against two partners of the glass factory, one owner of the premises and another unidentified person under relevant sections.

No arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

The MSEDCL said in its release said strict action would be taken against those indulging in power theft.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Sena says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's resignation is 'BJP's internal matter'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal