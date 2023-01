Picture for representation | File Photo

Palghar: The recruitment drive for 216 police personnel will start on Jan 2.

12,074 applicants will be participating in this recruitment drive with about 400 police personnel will be conducting this recruitment.

9,529 male candidates and 1,990 female candidates have applied for the 211 positions that need to be filled.

Five driver post which has to be recruited have 547 male and eight female aspirants.