Palghar: Police patrolling boat 'Ashoka' rescued from drowning

The police patrolling boat, Ashoka was rescued from drowning | Pankaj S Raut

The police patrolling boat, Ashoka was rescued from drowning timely by the other fishermen and police from the Palghar district. After the rescue, the team tugged the damaged boat into the seashore.

High waves, stormy winds drifted the boat

The police boat ‘Ashoka’ was on sea patrolling on January 27. At around 3.30 pm, when this boat was in front of the coast of Dativare in Saphale about seven nautical miles in the sea, the crew saw sea-water entering the boat. Due to stormy winds and high waves, the boat started drifting towards the North side. In the attempt to remove the water, the safety jackets and other goods had gone into the sea.

Officer onboard made emergency call to police station

One officer on the patrolling boat managed to call API Bhimsen Gaikwad in charge of Kelwe Police station for help. He along with other police and local fishermen went into the deep sea in the ‘Laxmiprasad’ boat and rescued the team and tugged the damaged ship to the seashore. The patrolling boat Ashoka had a narrow escape.

