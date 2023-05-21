Palghar: Police bust illegal liquor racket worth ₹39 lakhs; arrest two, seize 3 SUVs used for transport

Mokhada Police Station and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) have successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal transportation of liquor worth ₹39 lakhs to Gujarat. The police also seized three SUVs used for transporting the liquor.

Acting on a tip-off from SP Balasaheb Patil of Palghar, the LCB and personnel from Mokhada Police Station set a trap to catch those involved in the illicit liquor transportation business.

On May 21, the police set up a checkpoint at Neelmati in Mokhada Taluka, Palghar district. A Scorpio vehicle, coming from Jawhar, attempted to flee after hitting the barricades at the checkpoint. However, the vigilant police managed to stop the vehicle after a chase and discovered liquor inside. The driver was arrested.

During the investigation, the driver revealed information about two other vehicles, a Fortuner and an Innova, also carrying liquor intended for sale in Gujarat. The police intercepted the Fortuner and apprehended its driver. However, the driver and his co-passenger in the Innova, who were alerted by the police presence, managed to escape into the jungle.

Further investigation revealed that Daman-made liquor was being illegally transported to Gujarat via the Dhule route. A total of Rs 3 lakh and 68 thousand worth of liquor was recovered from the three vehicles. The police confiscated goods and vehicles valued at Rs 39 lakhs and arrested the two drivers.

PI Sanjaykumar Brianne, in charge of Mokhada Police Station, is currently conducting further investigations into the matter.