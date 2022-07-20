e-Paper Get App

Palghar: Police appeal villagers to not believe in rumours, approach cops in case of suspicious activity

The four persons were identified as Yogesh Ravindra Valvi, 35, Santosh Rama Matera, 45, Raj Santosh Matera, 17 and Gautam Yogesh Valvi, 14.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative/ PTI

Palghar police have appealed to citizens of the district to not believe in rumours and inform the nearest police station if they come across any suspicious activities.

On July 20 early morning, a villager noticed four suspicious persons along the Varor sea shore and accordingly informed the police.

However, during the investigation, the police found that they were from Dandepada, a village in Dahanu and they had come to the shore to catch crabs.

According to Palghar police, on July 20 morning, around 4 am, Prashant Pundalik Kesarkar, a resident of Varor village in Palghar District informed the Vangaon Police Station over the phone that he saw four suspicious persons going towards the Varor beach. They were also carrying a backpack.

Based on the information, a team of police personnel from Vangaon police reached the spot. They all searched for the four men and found them nearby the sea shore.

During the investigation, the police found that they were from Dandepada in Dahanu. They had come to catch crabs along the sea shore. Upon searching, the police found crab-catching nets and other materials in their bags.

The four persons were identified as Yogesh Ravindra Valvi, 35, Santosh Rama Matera, 45, Raj Santosh Matera, 17 and Gautam Yogesh Valvi, 14. Police said that they used to visit the beaches early in the morning as they got a good catch of crabs.

Meanwhile, the police appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and inform police if they come across any suspicious activity in their areas.

Read Also
Karnataka police to summon actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor again
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPalghar: Police appeal villagers to not believe in rumours, approach cops in case of suspicious activity

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Mumbai updates: SC paves way for OBC reservation in Maharashtra local bodies poll

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota