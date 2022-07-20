Palghar: Police appeal villagers to not believe in rumours, approach cops in case of suspicious activity

Photo: Representative/ PTI

Palghar police have appealed to citizens of the district to not believe in rumours and inform the nearest police station if they come across any suspicious activities.

On July 20 early morning, a villager noticed four suspicious persons along the Varor sea shore and accordingly informed the police.

However, during the investigation, the police found that they were from Dandepada, a village in Dahanu and they had come to the shore to catch crabs.

According to Palghar police, on July 20 morning, around 4 am, Prashant Pundalik Kesarkar, a resident of Varor village in Palghar District informed the Vangaon Police Station over the phone that he saw four suspicious persons going towards the Varor beach. They were also carrying a backpack.

Based on the information, a team of police personnel from Vangaon police reached the spot. They all searched for the four men and found them nearby the sea shore.

During the investigation, the police found that they were from Dandepada in Dahanu. They had come to catch crabs along the sea shore. Upon searching, the police found crab-catching nets and other materials in their bags.

The four persons were identified as Yogesh Ravindra Valvi, 35, Santosh Rama Matera, 45, Raj Santosh Matera, 17 and Gautam Yogesh Valvi, 14. Police said that they used to visit the beaches early in the morning as they got a good catch of crabs.

Meanwhile, the police appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and inform police if they come across any suspicious activity in their areas.

