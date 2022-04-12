Palghar: PHC doctor caught by ACB in graft case

A recent case probed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) brings to fore the menace of corruption in public health centers (PHCs). The ACB officials on Monday caught a medical health officer of a PHC in Palghar in a graft case. The accused public servant had demanded a bribe to provide and administer injections for the treatment of a woman. The bribe was demanded from the relative of the woman, who had also paid earlier for three injections.

The accused public servant has been identified as Dr Sharad Gaikwad, who is posted at the PHC at Tarapur in Palghar district.

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case is a Home Guard official. On April 06, when the complainant had taken his relative to the PHC at Tarapur for treatment, Dr Gaikwad had allegedly demanded Rs 500 for each injection that would be administered to the patient. The complainant had also alleged that Dr Gaikwad had refused to administer injection and saline, until the money was given.

The complainant had allegedly paid Rs 500 each for three injections which were administered to her relative. As per the complainant, he did not want to pay more for the remaining two injections and approached the ACB with a complaint against Dr Gaikwad on Monday. The ACB team then decided to conduct a trap and asked the victim to meet Dr Gaikwad. The victim met Dr Gaikwad, who again asked him to pay the money. As soon as the victim gave a Rs 500 note to Dr Gaikwad, he had put the same in the drawer of his table, inside his official cabin, ACB officials said.

"The complainant then came outside the cabin and signaled the ACB team about the public servant having received the bribe money, after which the ACB team caught Dr Gaikwad red-handed with the bribe money. The accused public servant has been booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:04 PM IST