Palghar: One held for posing as husband of blackmailer, collecting money from businessman

Palghar: A man has been arrested for allegedly receiving money from a 70-year-old man, who was being blackmailed by the female friend of the accused.

According to the Palghar police, the elderly complainant is a well-known businessman in Boisar. For the past several years, he had a physical relationship with a 35-year-old woman, who later started blackmailing him on the pretext of pregnancy.

In this manner, she exacted Rs 32 lakh from the aggrieved. Recently, she again demanded Rs 3 lakh and subsequently settled to halving the amount.

Fed up with constant harassment, the man lodged a police complaint. The cops laid a trap and arrested the accused, who used to pose as the husband of the woman whereas he was her friend in actuality, while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh.