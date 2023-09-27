Palghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway

Representative photo

Palghar: The OHE breakdown on the Down Main Line between Dahanu Road and Gholvad stations after 6pm today made the all Mail and Express and suburban trains are running late by about an hour. The repair work of the OHE is expected to be over in next hour and the movement of trains is likely to start accordingly. The trains which have started from Mumbai are halted at various stations between Virar and Dahanu.