 Palghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway

Palghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway

The repair work of the OHE is expected to be over in next hour and the movement of trains is likely to start accordingly

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Palghar: The OHE breakdown on the Down Main Line between Dahanu Road and Gholvad stations after 6pm today made the all Mail and Express and suburban trains are running late by about an hour. The repair work of the OHE is expected to be over in next hour and the movement of trains is likely to start accordingly. The trains which have started from Mumbai are halted at various stations between Virar and Dahanu.

Read Also
Central Railway Implements Experimental Halts for Selected Trains At Various Stations
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway

Palghar: OHE Breakdown Causes Hour-Long Delays On Down Main Line; Repairs Underway

Gujarat: Union Minister Flags Off Vadodara-Dahod MEMU Inaugural Trip

Gujarat: Union Minister Flags Off Vadodara-Dahod MEMU Inaugural Trip

Mumbai News: BMC-Run Hospitals To Take Tips From Pvt Counterparts

Mumbai News: BMC-Run Hospitals To Take Tips From Pvt Counterparts

Yet Another Viral Video Shows Commuter Altercation Inside Moving Mumbai Local Train

Yet Another Viral Video Shows Commuter Altercation Inside Moving Mumbai Local Train

Central Railway Dedicates 9th Day of Swachhata Pakhwada to Catering Management & Hygiene Standards

Central Railway Dedicates 9th Day of Swachhata Pakhwada to Catering Management & Hygiene Standards