 Palghar News: Wada Resident Duped Of ₹30 L In CNG Scam
Under pretext of Bio CNG and Green Diesel Fuel Pump, the victim was duped of ₹30 lakh. Police complaint registered against accused.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
A person from Wada was duped for ₹30.8 lakh under the pretext of allocation of Bio CNG and Green Diesel Fuel Pump. A police complaint has been registered against the accused.

Nehal Bhaskar Dalvi a highly educated youth with an agricultural family business was attracted towards Bio CNG and Green Diesel Pump advertisements. He visited the website of the company to obtain further details and watched the interviews of the company chairman on a few news channels. He was tempted to start the business model as suggested by the company.

How the victim was lured into trap

The complainant Nehal got in the process of enrollment for the CNG and Diesel Pump at Wada from Nextgen Energia Limited with its office in Noida. He visited the company office in Noida a couple of times.

The company representative visited the proposed premises at Wada and asked him to pay a processing fee of ₹50 thousand. After sanctioning the fuel pump license fee of ₹30 lakhs. An additional amount of ₹30 thousand was paid to the company for the fuel pump land converting it to non-agricultural status.

Victim files complaint

After the delay to start the fuel pump, Nehal found out that Nextgen Energia Limited did not have the necessary permissions and sources of supply of Bio CNG and Green Diesel. After understanding that he was duped for the amount of ₹3.8 lakhs the victim has registered a complaint against Ajay Prakash Pathak, Sanjay Dube, Ankur Dube, Mayank Sharma and Ajay Pathak all residents of Noida. Charges under various sections of IPC are levied against the accused by the Wada Police.

