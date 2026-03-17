Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Assures Adequate Gas Supply, Citizens Urged Not To Panic Amid Global Tensions

Vasai-Virar civic body reassures residents on sufficient LPG supply and warns against panic buying and misuse | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 17: A high-level meeting chaired by Mayor Ajiv Patil was held at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) headquarters on Monday to review the supply and distribution of domestic and commercial gas cylinders in the city.

Meeting held amid global supply concerns

The meeting was attended by officials from various government departments, gas agencies and distributors, representatives of the hotels association, and the police administration.

The session was conducted in the backdrop of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the United States, and Europe, which have raised concerns over fuel supply chains globally.

Authorities assure adequate gas stock

Officials informed that there is an adequate stock of domestic gas cylinders available in the Vasai-Virar region. Representatives from gas agencies, along with the Sub-Divisional Officer of Vasai and district supply authorities, assured that cylinders will be delivered to consumers within the stipulated time after booking.

Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary crowding at gas agencies and distribution centres, emphasising that there is no shortage. He also warned that domestic gas cylinders must be used strictly for household purposes, and any unauthorised or commercial use will invite strict action against individuals or establishments.

Guidelines issued for distribution and usage

The administration directed gas distributors to ensure timely delivery of cylinders. It was also clarified that consumers receiving piped gas supply should refrain from demanding gas cylinders, and distributors should not supply cylinders in such areas.

To prevent any untoward incidents during distribution, agencies were instructed to follow all safety protocols. In case of emergencies, they were advised to immediately contact the police helpline number 112.

Limited commercial supply and industry concerns

Currently, only 10 per cent of the usual gas supply is being allocated for commercial use as per government directives. Patil stated that efforts will be made to follow up with higher authorities to increase this quota.

Representatives of small-scale industries, including khakhra manufacturers, raised concerns about the impact of limited supply on their businesses. The administration assured necessary support and instructed Gujarat Gas representatives to extend cooperation to such units.

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Public urged to avoid rumours and panic

Reiterating that sufficient domestic gas stock is available, the Mayor urged citizens not to believe in rumours and to avoid panic. Gas distributors facing any issues during supply have been advised to coordinate with local elected representatives, who, along with the administration, have assured full support.

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