Palghar News: Truck Carrying Empty Hydrogen Cylinders Catches Fire On NH 48

The traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH) was held up for 90 minutes when a truck carrying empty hydrogen cylinders toppled on the highway. The truck caught fire and the driver escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred near the black spot on NH 48 which has a steep turn.

A truck carrying empty hydrogen cylinders toppled on NH 48 near Mendwan in Palghar taluka at 11:20 am on the Gujarat direction lane. A truck bearing number MH05 AM 2875 was travelling towards Gujarat direction in the third lane toppled probably due to loss of control on the vehicle. The truck tyre caught fire.

The traffic was halted for over 90 minutes as a safety measure. Chemical and gas expert Babaji Chaudhari was consulted for extinguishing the fire. The fire engines from Tarapur MIDC and Dahanu Nagarparishad were put into action to extinguish the fire.

Traffic diverted

The traffic was temporarily diverted through the other lane. The accident-prone truck was shifted with the help of Crane. The driver of the truck was sent for first aid to the hospital in an ambulance.

Normalcy on the highway was restored after 2.50 pm. Police Sub Inspector of Kasa Police Station Irshad Sayyed and his team helped to clear the accident spot with the help of other local agencies.

Black spot

The accident of the truck with the cylinder occurred on the accident-prone spot on NH 48 where about eight to 10 accidents had occurred at the same spot. In 2014, a luxury bus going towards Mumbai was dashed by a tanker container moving in the opposite lane, subsequently toppling it in the same area which had claimed 14 lives. In another horrifying accident in 1991, a tanker carrying naphtha toppled in the same which claimed 102 lives of the tribals who had come to collect the spilled liquid assuming it as kerosene.