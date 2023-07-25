Palghar News: State Sanctions Government Medical Colleges In Nine Districts

Government Medical College - Baramati, Baramati |

The state government has sanctioned the establishment of government medical colleges with a capacity of 100 students and attached 430-bedded hospitals in Palghar, Ambernath, Jalana, Amravati, Budhana, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli districts. The decision came after the proposals were approved by the Central Government, taking into consideration the norms set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As a prerequisite for starting a government medical college in Palghar and Wardha district, the state's medical education department must complete the construction work of the 430-bedded hospitals and submit an application for the medical college two years after construction. In the remaining seven districts, the existing government infrastructure will be utilised by following the necessary procedures for the transfer of land and assets to the respective medical education department.

Revenue department to coordinate with medical education deparment

The revenue department will coordinate with the medical education department to facilitate the required documentation for these premises. Notably, the WHO recommends one doctor per 1,000 population, while the current doctor-to-population ratio in the state stands at 0.84.

According to the prescribed norms for government medical colleges, a minimum of 25 acres of land is required. Construction work for a 200-bedded district government hospital on 10 acres of land in Palghar commenced a few months ago. The state government will need to allocate an additional 15 acres of land and construct a 230-bedded hospital to meet the future requirements for the medical college in Palghar.

The ongoing work for the 200-bedded hospital is estimated to cost ₹209 crore, while an additional ₹217 crore is projected for the construction of the 230-bedded hospital and the medical college.

Ayush Ayurvedic Hospital sanctioned in Palghar

A 50 bedded integrated Ayush Ayurvedic Hospital under National Ayush Mission is sanctioned in Palghar. A proposal of six acres of land is been sent to the state government for the same and an outlay of ₹15 crores is sanctioned for this hospital. This hospital is planned in the Palghar Nagarparishad area the patients are planned to be treated by Ayurveda and Homoeopathic treatment methods.

