Palghar News: Senior Gynaecologist Awarded By IMA For Over 1 Lakh Family Planning Operations

Senior Gynaecologist who is also working as a Hononary Government Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Rajendra Chawhan was awarded by Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State in the Family planning category.

Dr Chawhan has conducted more than one lakh and 35 thousand laparoscopic female tubal ligation family planning operations in rural parts of Palghar district for the last 30 years.

This award was presented at the National Summit at Bhayander on July 8 at the hand of IMA National President Dr Sharad Agarwal and State President Dr Ravindra Kute. IMA has over 1700 branches across India with over four lakh members.