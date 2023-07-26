 Palghar News: Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Boisar
The accused, Milan brutally assaulted Pawar with a wire and a wooden rod before fatally stabbing her.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A man was arrested five hours after murdering his wife, Mohini Pawar, 30, in their house at Lokhandipada in Boisar East. The accused, Milan brutally assaulted Pawar with a wire and a wooden rod before fatally stabbing her. He fled the house and was caught at Boisar Railway Station while trying to escape to Gujarat. Milan confessed to the crime and has been remanded in police custody until July 27.

