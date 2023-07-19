 Palghar News: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Life; Schools, Colleges Declared Closed
Palghar district recorded 160 mm of rainfall in 9.5 hours, the weather department has also issued a Red alert. Heavy spells along with consistent rain led to waterlogging at many places in the district.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Heavy downpour disrupted the daily routine of people in Palghar district which recorded 160 mm of rainfall in 9.5 hours. Heavy spells along with consistent rain led to waterlogging at many places in the district. The district collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the district in the afternoon.

The weather department had issued a Red alert for the Palghar district by the weather departments. The downpour started in the early hours of July 19. The Vasai, Wada, Palghar and Vikramgad talukas witnessed heavy spells of rain. The rain had receded in the afternoon but resumed again in the evening.

Palghar records 160mm rainfall

The District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon in the district. But by the time the message could be conveyed to the schools most of the schools running in two shifts had started their routine. The declared holiday made the school authorities make necessary arrangements for the return of the students home.

Palghar City recorded 160 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Water clogging is seen on many roads in the district. Relatively Dahanu taluka had witnessed low rainfall which was recorded at 16mm in the same timespan.

