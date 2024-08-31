 Palghar News: Family Of 3 Found Dead In Village Home Near Wada; Probe Underway
Palghar News: Family Of 3 Found Dead In Village Home Near Wada; Probe Underway

The police indicated that the deaths likely occurred several days prior to the discovery. Due to the circumstances, the police are treating the case as a potential triple homicide and have initiated an investigation in the matter.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Palghar: A tragic discovery has left the community in shock in Neheroli village of Palghar district after a family of three was found dead in a house on Friday. The decomposed bodies of Kanchan Rathod, 65, her husband Mukund Rathod, 70 and their disabled daughter Sangeeta were found at their home, located about 28 kilometres from Wada on the Wada-Bhiwandi Road. The grim discovery was made after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the Rathod residence.

Bodies Of Family Members Discovered In Different Rooms

According to a Hindustan Times report, local police upon arrival found the bodies of Kanchan and Sangeeta in one bedroom, while Mukund's remains were located in the bathroom. The police indicated that the deaths likely occurred several days prior to the discovery. Due to the circumstances, the police are treating the case as a potential triple homicide and have initiated an investigation in the matter.

The Rathods' two sons, who live in Vasai for work, have been informed of the incident. As the exact cause of death is still undetermined, investigators are exploring various possibilities to understand the sequence of events that led to this tragedy. The police officials assured their commitment to resolving the case and uncovering the truth.

article-image

Residents of the village were taken aback by the news, describing the Rathods as a reserved family who generally kept to themselves. According to the report, a neighbour stated that while the family was polite, they were not well known within the community.

In response to the incident, the police have secured the area and are conducting a detailed forensic examination of the home. They are also interviewing neighbours and potential witnesses to gather more information and piece together what happened before the bodies were found.

