Palghar News: Biker Dies After Colliding With Uprooted Tree In Shapale

A biker died after he hit an uprooted tree in Shapale in Palghar district. The daughter of deceased who was riding pillion had a narrow escape in this accident. Among other rain related deaths, two people drowned in different places in Palghar District.

Vilas Raghunath Kini (age 38) was travelling from Edwan to Saphale along with his daughter at 6 am on July 19. Due to heavy rain and gusty winds, a tree was uprooted near Bhadave village after midnight. The biker with his raincoat and with heavy rains could not judge the passage distance below the tree which made him collide against the branch of the toppled tree.

Kini suffered serious injuries to his head and was taken to a private hospital in Palghar. However, he died before he could be get medical aid. His daughter who was riding pillion narrowly escapes with minor injuries.

2 drown in separate indicents

Kiran Cintaman Sankhe drowned in the Dongripada area of Chinchani in Dahanu Taluka. Fakir Vithu Shenera drowned in Khamloli in Palghar taluka. Both incidences occurred on July 19. Bodies of both deceased were recovered and a postmortem was conducted.

Read Also ﻿Goa: Voter dies after tree falls on bike at Shiroda

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)