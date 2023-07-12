Palghar News: 42-Day-Old Infant Dies Due Of Pneunomia & Lack Of Medical Care

A 42-day-old infant died in Vikramgad, a remote village in taluka of Palghar district due to a lack of medical aid. Being surrounded by rivers, the village is unreachable most of the time in the rainy season due to the lack of direct access road.

Lavanya Naresh Chavhan of Mhasepada in Malwada village in Vikramgad could not be taken to the taluka Primary Health Centre or rural hospital due to lack of proper road when fell ill on July 10 and also as the pada she was born in is surrounded by Gargai and Pinjal rivers and has a mountain range on the other side. Baby Lavanya died due to lack of medical treatment on July 11 when she was being transported to Malwada PHC.

The pada terrain

Mhasepada has a population of 150 to 200 people and the people have to travel to Malwada by walking a few kilometres by trail roads in the mountain terrain. There are many such pads in Wada and Vikramgad talukas which do not have direct access roads.

The taluka health officer Dr Sandip Nimbalkar gave the cause of the infant's death as pneumonia.

