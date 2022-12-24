Palghar: N K Patil awarded Dr S D (Dada) Vartak Award for his contribution in the field of education

NK Patil (Centre) receiving Dr S D (Dada) Vatak Award | FPJ

Palghar: Narayan Kushaba (N K) Patil was awarded Dr S D (Dada) Vartak Jeevangaurav (Lifetime Achievement) Award 2022 at the hands of Educationalist, Founder and Trustee of Grammangal Ramesh Panse on December 24 in an award presentation ceremony held at Boisar, in Palghar Taluka.

This award is presented to people who have contributed to the field of Medical, Social and Education field in rural areas of the Palghar district. In the 16th year of the award, this year N K Patil was named for his contribution in the field of education .

Who is N K Patil?

N K Patil, 93 years of age, who hails from Bordi in Dahanu taluka started his career as a teacher at SPH High school in Bordi. He retired from the post of Principal. He was actively involved with the teachers association, the teacher's credit society and the teacher's state federation.

After retirement, he helped the SPH Society to diversify in different streams of education. Society has focused on education for Adivasi students in remote places in Dahanu taluka. He is still active in the field of education.

New educational policy

Educationalist Ramesh Panse stated that the new educational policy which will be implemented in the next academic year will bring a revolutionary change in the teaching technique. The age of the student will determine his thought process and teaching will be based on the brain development of the student. He was speaking at an award presentation function in Boisar.

The new educational policy is focused to teach pre-primary and primary standard students languages, sciences and arts based on daily-based experience rather than formal books-based education. The students will be thought mind-related techniques and there won't be a subject teacher. Rather the teacher has to transform into a ‘students teacher’, he said.

The teacher will have to study the student's psychology and the social background he comes from. The definition of the teacher is going to change with the implementation of the new education policy the one who teaches won't be a teacher but he will be a facilitator of the student who would be learning by himself and the teacher will be merely guiding them, Ramesh Panse added.

DR SD Vartak

Dr S D Vartak also popularly known as Dr Dada Vartak rendered his medical services from 1965 till 2003. He passed on December 20, 2006. He had offered his medical services to villages around Boisar by travelling in bullock carts. To provide education to the children of the poor and working class from the industries in Boisar he started the Boisar Education Society in 1970. This is a premium education institute in Boisar which has schools in Marathi, Hindi and English medium.